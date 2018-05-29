Man burning American flag blanket starts wildfire

EPHRATA, Wash. - A man trying to burn an American flag blanket started a 5-acre wildfire Sunday, Grant County Fire District 13 officials said.
Ephrata firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the fire near Ephrata Airport and, with the assistance of four units from Grant County Fire, were able to contain the fire.
"No matter your political views, we think it's safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good," Grant County Fire District 13 posted on Facebook.
Ephrata, Washington is located about 65 miles northeast of Ellensburg, Washington.
No structures were damaged and Ephrata police are now investigating the incident, officials said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}