Man drives scooter from Massachusetts to Maine using phone as headlight, police say

    KITTERY, Maine -

    A man on a motorized scooter was arrested after he was seen driving on the Maine Turnpike using only his cell phone as a headlight.

    At around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, a Maine State Police trooper pulled over the 26-year-old Massachusetts man on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 3 northbound in Kittery after he saw the scooter did not have headlights.

    The man explained to the trooper he had traveled from New Bedford, Massachusetts, all the way to Kittery, Maine, using only the light on his phone as a headlight. 

    The driver did not have a valid driver's license nor was the scooter registered.

    It is illegal to drive mopeds and motorized scooters on the Maine Turnpike or on any other interstate highway.

     

