0 Man gives grocery cashier $100 when he learns she's also a 3rd-grade teacher

A third-grade teacher in Colorado who was working a second job to make ends meet received a bonus during her shift at grocery store, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

Amanda Garner received an envelope from a customer that contained $100, a gesture that brought her to tears.

“I just cried,” Garner said after finding two $50 bills in the envelope.

In addition to her teaching duties, Garner works as a cashier at a Lakewood grocery store on Thursdays and Saturdays during the school year and picks up "as many hours as they'll let me have" during summer and holiday breaks, she told CNN. She also tutors twice a week.

Garner, who has taught for six years, had gone to Denver on Thursday for a rally at the state Capitol for better pay for teachers. She then went to work at the grocery store and struck up a conversation with a man who was wearing a #RedForEd sticker. Garner showed the man her sticker, which she had hidden on her apron, CNN reported.

“You have to work here, too?” the man asked, mentioning that his wife had been a teacher for 40 years.

An hour later, the man returned to buy some cookies. As he checked out he handed Garner an envelope and said “For the teacher,” CNN reported.

"I didn't get a chance to look at it for a bit, so I just smiled and put it in my apron," Garner told CNN.

When she went on break she opened the envelope and saw the cash.

There was no note in the envelope, CNN reported, so Garner didn't know how to thank "the kind gentleman with a British accent."

"You have no idea how much of a difference that made," she wrote on Facebook.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.