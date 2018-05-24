Man going door to door asking to fingerprint children is ‘legitimate,' Maine deputies say

ELLSWORTH, Maine - A man going door to door asking to fingerprint children has alarmed families in Ellsworth, Maine.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the man works for a legitimate company, but did not have proper identification showing his name or what company he worked for.
In the Facebook post, deputies said they have received several calls about the man.
WMTV reports that police were able to confirm his identity.
Hancock County officials reminded residents in the Facebook post that even though this man proved to be a legitimate worker, it is important to report any suspicious activity by calling police.
