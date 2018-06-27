  • Man in underwear scales freeway sign, stops traffic in Los Angeles

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LOS ANGELES -

    A man wearing only boxer shorts, socks and high-top sneakers shut down all southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles after scaling an exit sign on Wednesday morning.

    The man was seen dancing, using a vaporizer pen, shouting into a bullhorn and unfurling several political signs, the Los Angeles Times reports

     

    An activist poses atop a freeway sign while California Highway Patrol officers try to coax the man down in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The man suspended banners, one about fighting pollution, after climbing onto the sign over
    Richard Vogel/AP

    One of the banners apparently read, “Fight pollution, not each other.”

    The incident shut down most of downtown Los Angeles for about two hours, as police officers and firefighters tried to coax the man off of the freeway sign.

    He eventually got down by performing a backflip, landing on a massive inflatable cushion placed below him by firefighters. 

     

     

    Los Angeles fire officials said the man was safely placed into custody.

    Los Angeles police officer arrest a man after he jumped from a freeway sign onto a safety airbag in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
    AP Photo/Richard Vogel

     

     

