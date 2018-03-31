Man moving family to Florida killed in crash involving 2 18-wheelers

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. - A man driving a truck towing a U-Haul trailer from California to Florida was killed Thursday night in Louisiana when he was involved in a crash that also involved two 18-wheelers, WAFB reported. The man’s 6-year-old daughter was unhurt, and his wife witnessed the incident in a vehicle that was following her husband, WAFB reported.
Jeremiah Huggins, 40, was killed after the wreck on I-10. Officials said he was moving his family to Jacksonville after recently losing his job.
Investigators said the 18-wheelers were stopped on the interstate when Huggins slammed into them from behind, WAFB reported.
Huggins’ daughter emerged from the crash “without a scratch,” investigators said.
No charges are being filed in the case, WAFB reported.
#BREAKING: One dead, more hurt after major 18-wheeler crash on I-10 east two miles before Hwy. 415. This spot notorious for deadly rear-end crashes @WAFB pic.twitter.com/3119A7JuNC— Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 29, 2018
