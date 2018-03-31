  • Man moving family to Florida killed in crash involving 2 18-wheelers

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WEST BATON ROUGE, La. - A man driving a truck towing a U-Haul trailer from California to Florida was killed Thursday night in Louisiana when he was involved in a crash that also involved two 18-wheelers, WAFB reported. The man’s 6-year-old daughter was unhurt, and his wife witnessed the incident in a vehicle that was following her husband, WAFB reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Jeremiah Huggins, 40, was killed after the wreck on I-10. Officials said he was moving his family to Jacksonville after recently losing his job.

    Investigators said the 18-wheelers were stopped on the interstate when Huggins slammed into them from behind, WAFB reported.

    Huggins’ daughter emerged from the crash “without a scratch,” investigators said.

    No charges are being filed in the case, WAFB reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man moving family to Florida killed in crash involving 2 18-wheelers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-foot alligator takes dip in Florida pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump's Holy Saturday begins with name-calling, golf

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder 'wants a body' on his record