0 Man repeatedly stabs driver in road rage incident at red light, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in metro Atlanta are searching for a man in connection with a vicious road rage stabbing in Gwinnett County.

The incident happened Monday on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Little Mill Road in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

Officials said when Jesse Cole, 39, stopped at a red light on Peachtree Industrial, a man with a shaved head stopped beside the victim's car and got out.

Moments later, the man approached the victim's car door and stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, according to police.

“The man cut him from about his lower tricep just past his elbow. That was just the initial blow,” brother Darrell Cole said.

“He cut my brother’s stomach two more times which initially spilled his intestines. The remaining seven times he was stabbed in his backside.”

Three other men were able to help Jesse Cole after he stopped his truck at an intersection.

As the attacker drove away, Jesse Cole was able to snap a picture of his car.

The attacker is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen driving an early 2000s blue Mazda Protégé 5.

"We don't know who was the primary aggressor in the road rage portion; however the suspect is the one ultimately responsible for this," Sgt. Jake Smith said.

Jesse Cole is expected to be OK, but his brother said he will remain hospitalized for quite some time.

“I just pray to God that he wakes up and does the right thing,” Darrell Cole said of the attacker.

