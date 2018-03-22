  • Man says he was kicked off flight over business logo on his shirt

    By: Justin Wilfon, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - He makes a living with his skateboard and his brand, but this month Justin Mallory said that’s exactly what got him in trouble. 

    Mallory claims he was kicked off a flight out of Atlanta because of his business logo on his shirt which features guns. 

    “I was flabbergasted. I was taken aback,” Mallory said. 

    The professional skateboarder said he was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight because of the logo.

    “The shirt is just a graphic,” Mallory told Wilfon. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    He said the airline said the shirt made another passenger uncomfortable.

    Mallory’s lawyer, Mawuli Davis, calls it discrimination.

    “The shirt, some would say he’s dressed in a hip-hop fashion, and he’s African-American. Those three things may have all contributed to the discrimination and profiling against him,” Davis said. 

    Frontier Airlines tells a much different story.

    In a statement to WSB, the airline indicated Mallory’s shirt and race had nothing to do with it.

    Frontier said Mallory “became argumentative prior to boarding when asked to check a skateboard. The passenger boarded the aircraft and continued to exhibit disruptive behavior.”

    “That’s totally false,” Mallory told Wilfon. 

    Because he was kicked off the flight, Mallory said he missed a skateboarding trade show where he planned to promote his brand.

    Instead, he said it got him in trouble.

    “It was a terrible situation. It was embarrassing. I don’t want to see it happen to anyone else. I wouldn’t wish it on someone,” Mallory said. 

    Mallory and his lawyer told Wilfon they are considering a lawsuit.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man says he was kicked off flight over business logo on his shirt

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI investigated Jeff Sessions for possible perjury: reports

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple, 80, 92 prove it's never too late to fall in love

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charity sues after high bidder fails to pay for Trump portraits

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chaka Khan says flu is to blame for difficult performances