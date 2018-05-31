0 Man shot in head by wife after Google search ended in argument, deputies say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A prominent Florida businessman was allegedly shot in the head by his wife in a Fernandina Beach home during an argument that erupted over a Google search, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, Tony Brown, 58, was once nominated by former President George W. Bush for a position in the U.S. Treasury Department in 2001, and he’s a former Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency director, according to WPTV.

NEW: Multiple sources confirm to me this is Tony Brown, the man @NCSO_FL says was shot in the head by his own wife yesterday. I’m told he’s in serious, but stable condition. STORY: https://t.co/kHCD61vQaf @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/FAZr2Mf6Mg — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 30, 2018

The alleged shooter, his wife Lawanda Brown, 57, told authorities she and her husband own a consulting business and use the loft of their home as an office.

She said while the pair were in the office on Tuesday, her husband asked her to do a Google search for a template on a project they were working on.

Brown said her husband seemed displeased with her and did not appear happy while she was doing the search.

Deputies were called to the couple’s home around 1:30 p.m. and when they arrived they found Brown on the floor in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, investigators said.

Tony Brown was airlifted to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville with critical injuries, deputies said, but his condition has been upgraded to serious.

He is able to talk and communicate, authorities said.

A .38 caliber handgun was found in a bedroom in the home.

His wife told deputies that the events surrounding the shooting were a "blur."

Lawanda Brown was taken into custody after the shooting and is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Nassau County Jail.

CONFIRMED: Tony Brown, the man @NCSO_FL says was shot in the head by his own wife, was nominated for a Dept. of Treasury position by former President George W. Bush. https://t.co/kHCD61vQaf @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eMCwRTbxeo — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 30, 2018

