Man stunned as alligator sneaks up, bites his leg in neighborhood park pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man in his 30s was bitten on the leg by an alligator Thursday evening at a park in a neighborhood in Orange County, authorities said.
Firefighters were called to the park shortly before 7:15 p.m. after the vicitm bitten by a gator while retrieving an object from the water, Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Gipson said.
The man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Gipson said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.
#BREAKING FWC responds to Barnett Park in Orange County after report of gator bite! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VHCg8TWsCt— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) July 13, 2018
