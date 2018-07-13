Man tried to kidnap women at 2 different Washington stores, police say

RESTON, Wash. - Police in Washington state said they are investigating after they said a 30-year-old man allegedly tried to kidnap two women from two different stores in Renton.
Investigators said one of the incidents happened at the Target in The Landing, where the man allegedly groped a customer. The other happened at the Fry’s Electronics, where an employee allegedly was sexually assaulted.
Police said the man threatened to kill both women if they didn’t come with him and pretended to have a gun.
The suspect was arrested, police said.
