Man tries to light cigarette with blowtorch, accidentally sets house on fire: report

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a man tried to light a cigarette with a blowtorch and accidentally set a home on fire, fire officials in Oklahoma City told KOCO.
Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to a reported blaze near Southwest 23rd Street and Kentucky Avenue, according to KOCO. Officials told the news station that the front room of the home was burned, causing damage to about 25 percent of the home.
Two people suffered minor injuries in this house fire near SW 23rd and Kentucky. The fire department says a guy used a blow torch to light a cigarette, which then caught his house on fire. pic.twitter.com/5gAQVTOkSH— Jonathan Cooper (@KOCOCooper) July 3, 2018
Firefighters put out the flames. Two people who were inside the home when the fire started suffered from smoke inhalation, KOCO reported, but they were expected to recover.
