0 Man was 'awoken by demons' before murdering Florida woman with pipe, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing an Eatonville, Florida, woman Saturday said he was “awoken by demons,” according to Orange County court documents.

Lesley Satenay, 40, of St. Lucia faces homicide charges for killing Krystal Phillips early Saturday morning at her home in Eatonville. The murder was not premeditated, court paperwork said.

Eatonville police said they were called to a home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a body. When police arrived, officers said Satenay was standing on the porch stating, “the devil was inside his room.”

Officers observed blood on Satenay’s pants and feet as he told officers he “hit the devil with a Bible,” court papers said.

At the scene of the crime, investigators found a large pipe and a Bible that appeared to be covered with blood, documents said. Investigators also found a frying pan near Phillips’ body, even though investigators said the murder happened in a bedroom.

Investigators said Phillips suffered blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death is still being determined, official said.

According to court paperwork, when police interrogated Satenay, he said he believed there were demons inside his room and that he swung his knife that he “thought struck a big person,” then got a frying pan from the kitchen and struck Phillips three more times.

Satenay also said Philllips was his friend who did not deserve to die, and confessed that he killed an innocent person, according to court documents. Satenay thought Phillips had left when he went to sleep, then was “awoken by demons,” the court statement said.

After the investigation, Satenay was arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide. He is being held at the Orange County Jail.

