Man who saved toddler from Paris ledge starts job with fire department

PARIS - The man who risked his life to save a young boy who was dangling from a balcony has started his new career with the Paris Fire Brigade.
Mamoudou Gassama, a migrant from Mali, started his job on Sunday as one of 24 recruits, CNN reported.
24 nouveaux volontaires service civique dont Mamoudou Gassama ont rejoint cet après midi la brigade de sapeurs-pompiers de Paris. Félicitations à eux 👩🚒👏 Pour celles et ceux qui veulent nous rejoindre ➡️https://t.co/j8oOCktHbv pic.twitter.com/bcc6h448nP— Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) June 28, 2018
Video of Gassama, who was nicknamed “Spider-Man” after the incident, went viral earlier this year when he scaled the outside of an apartment building to save the 4-year-old boy who had found himself hanging from a balcony railing, CNN reported.
Les héros ne portent pas de cap. 👏👏 #Paris pic.twitter.com/QrOn3YB4Q7— •NubiΔΠ• (@Adil__Brown) May 27, 2018
The boy had been left home alone when his father went out for errands, CNN reported. The father said he was out longer than planned because he started playing Pokémon Go, The Telegraph reported.
>> Read: 'Spider-Man' hero rescues baby dangling from Paris balcony
The boy’s father was charged with abandoning his parental responsibilities. He will appear in court later this year, The Telegraph reported. He faces two years in prison and a 30,000-euro fine, BFM reported in May.
>> Read: Father of child rescued by ‘Spider-Man’ was shopping, playing Pokémon Go at time of accident
Gassama was given a medal and offered French citizenship for his bravery by French President Emmanuel Macron.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}