FAIRBURN, Ga. - A Georgia police officer suffered a broken spine after a Tennessee man ran him over in a truck, police said.
According to Union City police, a Fairburn police officer was hit by a truck early Monday morning near a Holiday Inn, WSB-TV reported. Fairburn police say the officer was one of several canvassing the area, making sure no one was breaking into cars, and saw the suspect asleep in the truck.
Police asked the suspect, identified as Taurean McShan, to get out of the truck to talk to police.
NEW INFO JUST IN: Fairburn police just gave me this picture of 27-year-old Taurean McShan. He’s the suspect accused of running over an officer this morning. That officer is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/DfLXThk3sA— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) February 4, 2019
At some point, McShan got back into the truck, and that's when one of the officers tried to remove him from it.
The officer was knocked out of the truck. The suspect then ran over the officer and drove away, police said.
Hotel guests woke up to the commotion.
"The officer was laying right here, and the ambulance picked him up and took him off," said witness Robert Sullivan.
McShan is from Memphis, Tennessee, police said. Police said the officers smelled alcohol and marijuana inside McShan's truck.
Police were looking for a 2019 burgundy Ford F-250 and later found it in Tyrone, Georgia. The truck was rented in the Memphis area, according to Fairburn police.
Jennings learned that the officer is out of surgery. He suffered a fractured spine, police said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}