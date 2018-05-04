0 Man's body found in wall of women's restroom after toilet wouldn't flush

CALGARY, Alberta -

Canadian law enforcement officials have ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose body was found Monday inside the wall of a restroom at a mall in Calgary.

The Calgary Herald reported that the man was found after a worker was called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush in a fourth-floor women’s restroom in the Core Shopping Centre food court. The worker removed a panel of the wall and found the body.

Officials with the Calgary Police Service said that the unnamed man, who was in his 20s, entered the restroom the Friday before he was found.

“Once inside the washroom, it is believed that he climbed on top of a pony wall which was directly behind the toilets and removed a vent cover, which was located on top of the wall,” police officials said on Facebook. “The pony wall, used to hide utilities, is approximately 7 (feet) tall and is not connected to the ceiling and has no other access points.

“Based on evidence at the scene, officers believe the victim then climbed inside the pony wall through the vent opening where he became stuck and later died.”

His reason for climbing inside the wall was not known.

Firefighters helped extricate the man from the wall. An autopsy ruled the man’s death accidental, police officials said.

The Herald reported that the body was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The restroom remained closed until the man was wheeled out, in a body bag, on a gurney.

The food court remained open for most of the day.

