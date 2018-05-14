  • Man's phone charger catches fire in SUV, burning vehicle 'completely'

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A Minnesota man’s phone charger caught fire while he drove along an interstate highway Friday, enveloping his SUV in flames, the Star Tribune reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Trevor Susla, 21, was driving his Nissan Xterra on I-94 in central North Dakota, according to the state Highway Patrol. He told authorities that he saw flames from his phone charger in the center console of his sport utility vehicle.

    Susla pulled his vehicle to a highway shoulder and got out, the Star Tribune reported. Firefighters arriving on the scene put out the fire, but not before the SUV was “burned completely,” according to a statement from troopers.

    Susla was not injured, the Star Tribune reported. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man's phone charger catches fire in SUV, burning vehicle 'completely'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jerusalem embassy opening: Why the controversy?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman beats, asks officers to kill elderly mother on Mother's Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear attacks 5-year-old girl in Colorado

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen accused of recording classmates' sex act in school bathroom faces…