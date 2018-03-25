March for Our Lives: Younger brother of Trump's son-in-law attends Washington rally

WASHINGTON - The younger brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser joined the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday, the Huffington Post reported.
Josh Kushner, whose brother, Jared Kushner, is Trump’s senior adviser, had promised to participate in the march. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, the Huffington Post reported.
Kloss shared a photo of her and 17-year-old Delaney Tarr, a survivor of last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people -- including 14 students -- were killed.
"Today, and every day, we will continue to fight for those things that are right. We will continue to fight for common sense. We will continue to fight for our lives. We will continue to fight for our dead friends. There will be no faltering, no pauses in our cause. Every moment will be dedicated to those pieces of legislation ― every march, every meeting, every moment. We are not here for bread crumbs. We are here for real change.” @DelaneyTarr is one among millions whose lives have been irrevocably changed because of gun violence. #notonemore #marchforourlives
Earlier this month, Joshua Kushner donated $50,000 to the March for Our Lives effort, the Huffington Post reported.
