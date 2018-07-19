Mariah Woods autopsy reveals new details in North Carolina 3-year-old's death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. - An autopsy report revealed that a 3-year-old North Carolina girl was wrapped in trash bags and a couch cushion cover before her body was tossed into a creek in November.
The report said Mariah Woods’ body was inside three plastic garbage bags that were tied up, and those bags were inside a plaid cover to a couch cushion that was zippered closed.
The autopsy report also said there were no obvious injuries on Woods other than a bruise near her left eye and some scrapes on her face, although there was some bleeding under her scalp.
There was no evidence that the Onslow County girl had been sexually assaulted.
The man charged with killing Woods, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Woods’ body was found in a Pender County creek Dec. 2 after being reported missing Nov. 27.
Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Mariah's mother. Kristy Woods said she last saw her daughter when she put her to bed the night before she was reported missing.
District Attorney Ernie Lee plans to seek a death sentence if Kimrey is convicted.
Kimrey was charged Dec. 1 with concealment of death, obstruction of justice, burglary, larceny and possession of stolen property. He was charged Jan. 24 with first-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
