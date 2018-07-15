Marijuana found in Wyoming city's flower pots after pranksters sneak seeds into planters

POWELL, Wyo. - City workers in Powell, Wyoming, are doing some serious "weeding" after jokesters apparently sneaked marijuana seeds into city planters earlier this year.
According to the Powell Tribune, employees unintentionally tended to the pot plants until they started seeing the familiar leaves in late June. So far, workers have pulled three cannabis plants from the flower pots.
Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt said "somebody's sense of humor" likely inspired the secret plantings.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
City of Powell workers recently discovered a different kind of weed sprouting up in a couple of city planters: marijuana plants.Posted by Powell Tribune on Thursday, July 12, 2018
