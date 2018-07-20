0 Mark Wahlberg launches Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet dealership in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Actor Mark Wahlberg is partnering with longtime Chevy dealer Jay Feldman to launch his first car dealership in Ohio.

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet will open in Columbus, Ohio. The dealership was formerly known as Bobby Layman Chevrolet. Feldman and Wahlberg have been friends for several years, and became partners in a Wahlburgers restaurant in Cleveland.

According to a Thursday news release, Feldman and Wahlberg started searching for their first dealership in 2017. Before then, they had been discussing the idea for several months.

Owning a Chevy dealership is the latest in Wahlberg’s business interests, which include a movie production company called Closest to the Hole Productions, a non-scripted content production company called Unrealistic Ideas, health and wellness company Performance Inspired Nutrition, a water line with mogul and musician Diddy and personal trainer Jillian Michaels called AQUAhydrate and a Wahlburgers restaurant chain that is currently franchised throughout 14 U.S. states and Canada.

Wahlburger also has a Wahlburgers restaurant in Cincinnati and in the Battery/Sun Trust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

“I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved.”

The two plan to open additional dealerships together in the future. For now, Mark Wahlberg Chevy is hiring for sales and service positions. More information can be found at MarkWahlbergChevy.com.

