Maryland man tried to bribe officers with doughnuts to avoid arrest, police say

FREDERICK, Md. - Police officers loving doughnuts is a common stereotype, but it did not ring true for a Maryland man who tried to get out of an arrest last week.
Matthew Tyler Rosenberg, 25, told Frederick police officers on July 19 that he worked at Krispy Kreme and promised to give them doughnuts if they’d let him “just go home,” The Frederick News-Post reported.
“I believe that he was serious,” Sgt. Jonathan Shatlock of the Frederick Police Department told the newspaper. “He also offered another officer money to let him go free.”
Rosenberg was placed under arrest after detectives noticed he and another man were walking down a Frederick street and looking into parked vehicles, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court.
When a policeman approached and identified himself, Rosenberg walked away. A struggle ensued and an officer kneed Rosenberg in the abdomen before he was subdued, according to the charging documents.
Authorities said a search yielded an air pistol and a small bag of marijuana. It was then that Rosenberg began offering officers doughnuts, the News-Post reported.
In addition to resisting arrest, Rosenberg was charged with attempting to bribe a public employee, a misdemeanor. The man detained along with Rosenberg was not charged with a crime, according to charging documents.
