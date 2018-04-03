  • Massachusetts woman awaiting heart, kidney transplant meets New England Patriots' Gronk

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    A 27-year-old Massachusetts woman awaiting her second heart and kidney transplant got her wish to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

    >> Read more trending news

    Lauren Meizo has been at Brigham & Women’s Hospital for nearly three months while waiting for her new organs.

    >> PREVIOUS: Woman awaiting 2nd heart, kidney transplant makes hospital bed plea to meet Gronk

    Meizo posted a video that her only wish was to meet Gronk. Her plea went viral.

    Monday, Lauren posted that Gronk made her wish come true and came to visit her at the hospital.

    A GoFundMe account has been created in Lauren's name to help with the cost of her medical and living expenses. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massachusetts woman awaiting heart, kidney transplant meets New England…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury selection underway in trial of former televangelist

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man killed on interstate shielded daughter during wreck, family says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida teacher accused of hosting white nationalist podcast submits…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Children dodge large blob of melted marshmallows during helicopter drop