Matt ‘Guitar' Murphy, Blues Brothers guitarist, dead at 88

Matt “Guitar” Murphy, a member of the Blue Brothers Band, who also played with Howlin’ Wolf, Memphis Slim and Muddy Waters, has died. He was 88.
His son confirmed the death Friday in a Facebook post.
“I'm feeling very alone right now, like I'm the only person standing on the planet,” Floyd Murphy Jr. wrote. But I like to thank everyone across the globe for supporting and enjoying the beautiful music the Murphy family brought to blues listeners from coast to coast.”
Murphy, a fixture of the Memphis blues scene, was widely known for playing in the Blues Brothers Band, appearing in the original movie as the husband of cafe owner Aretha Franklin, who objected to him rejoining the group.
Murphy also appeared in the 1998 sequel “Blues Brothers 2000.”
“Through his music, he will live forever,” The Blues Brothers said on Instagram. “We ask that you join us while we offer condolences to the entire Murphy family.”
