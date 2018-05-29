  • Matthew Lewis, actor who portrayed Neville Longbottom in ‘Harry Potter' series, marries

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Sorry, girls, Neville Longbottom is off the market. Well, the actor who portrayed one of Harry Potter’s classmates in the epic film series is no longer single. 

    Matthew Lewis broke the news this weekend that he married his girlfriend, American lifestyle blogger Angela Jones, USAToday reported

    He posted a photo of him and his wife on Twitter.

    The band he mentions in the post, Arctic Monkeys, were scheduled to play Rome Saturday and Sunday, NME reported earlier this year.

    TMZ and People magazine had reported that the two became engaged in November 2016 but had met that January when she was working at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter during a Harry Potter celebration. 

    Lewis appeared in the “Harry Potter” film franchise starting when he was 12 years old, People reported. Since the original film series came to an end, he has continued acting, securing roles on both the big and small screen, including “Me Before You” and Amazon’s “Ripper Street.”

