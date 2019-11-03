0 Matthew McConaughey helps prepare meals for firefighters battling California blazes

LOS ANGELES -

He's an actor, producer, University of Texas professor and Wild Turkey creative director. But now, jack of all trades Matthew McConaughey has another title to add to his list: barbecue-serving philanthropist.

>> Read more trending news

According to KVUE-TV, the Academy Award nominee and Eddie Russell, master distiller for Wild Turkey, worked with nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief to feed Los Angeles firefighters Friday as devastating wildfires blazed through the state.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

In a news release, the bourbon brand, which is sponsoring OBR's With Thanks campaign, said McConaughey "rallied volunteers and jumped behind the grill to help prepare 800 turkey dinners, which were then quickly delivered by the group to more than 20 firehouses." The group also sent 800 meals to area homeless shelters, the release said.

The event, originally meant to honor emergency workers who responded to the 2018 Woolsey Fire, recently changed focus as a new batch of fires broke out in the region.

"Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires," McConaughey said, according to the news release.

He added that he and the volunteers wanted to "say thank you, shine a light on [first responders'] unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities."

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department's Central Bureau shared photos from the event on Instagram.

"Huge thank you to Operation BBQ relief and #matthewmcconaughey for donating trays of delicious BBQ to our crews around the city," the post read.

Wild Turkey and OBR also plan to prepare meals for first responders in Dallas on Tuesday, New Orleans on Nov. 12 and Chicago on Nov. 19, according to the news release.

Want to donate to the cause? Click here.

Read more here or here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.