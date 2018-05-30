Mayflies swarm gas station

It wasn’t one of the plagues of Egypt, fortunately, but it sure looked like one.
A gas station in Slidell, Louisiana, was covered -- more like swarmed -- by mayflies, WVUE reported.
The bugs covered nearly every inch of a gas pump and it is the stuff of nightmares.
WVUE reported that the pests were probably lured by the station’s lights.
Mayflies by The tens of thousands attack a Slidell area convenience store day or night. Taking a look at the reasons why pic.twitter.com/vM7qv0t3nY— Rob Masson (@robmassonfox8) May 29, 2018
Despite what they’re called -- other than gross -- mayflies are not really flies. The bugs live for only 12 to 24 hours and are aquatic insects that are food for fish and reptiles. They’re characterized with two or three tails that are longer than their bodies.
They don’t bite or sting, experts say, but are nuisances, WVUE reported.
