  • McDonald's employee in Florida slaps customer

    By: Nora Clark, ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Video on social media shows a McDonald's employee in Florida yelling at a customer, coming from behind the cash register counter and slapping the customer, yanking the glasses off her face.

    >> Read more trending news

    The incident took place at a McDonald’s in Jacksonville.

    According to customers who witnessed the incident, the customer threw a cup of coffee at the employee, potentially prompting the altercation. 

    While the employee can be heard screaming, "Did you throw that drink at me?!" customers say the employee's reaction was unprofessional.

    "I'm speechless. I'm blown away by that one," said Eddie Ford, a customer. "I think it's totally unprofessional." 

    Ford said no matter what happened before the incident, it could have been avoided. 

    "Your job is customer service, and you come behind the counter and fight a consumer? That's crazy," Ford said. "You're the face of the company."

    McDonald's has been contacted for a response but had not responded as of Friday morning.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    McDonald's employee in Florida slaps customer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump fires back at James Comey on Twitter

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bans homework in favor of family time

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of incest kills daughter, infant son in murder-suicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kids skip school for Cubs home opener, run into school-missing principal…