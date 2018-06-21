  • McDonald's offering free cold brew coffee to celebrate start of summer

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    McDonald’s is offering a new promotion to kick off the start of summer.

    Customers who have the free McDonald’s app can get a free small McCafe Cold Brew Thursday. The new drinks are offered as a Cold Brew Frozen Coffee or Cold Brew Frappe. No purchase is needed to get the drink.

    According to a June 13 news release from the fast-food restaurant, the drinks are available on menus for a limited time.

    In addition to a free cold brew coffee, participating McDonald’s locations are offering a Frylus -- a stylus in the shape of a fry -- to help customers take selfies without getting messy fingerprints on their phones. For more information on where to snag a Frylus, visit Frylus.com.

