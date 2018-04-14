  • McDonald's will implement touch-screen order kiosks

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    It’s going to be easier to order a Happy Meal or a Big Mac.

    McDonald's is installing touch-screen order kiosks at more than 3,800 restaurants nationwide, WXYZ reported.

    The machines will allow customers to order from the menu, and then use a credit or debit card to pay for the meal.

    McDonald's is also bringing back table service. After you order, have a seat at a table and a server will bring you your meal, WXYZ reported.

