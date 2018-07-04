Meat cutter exposed himself to 12-year-old girl while working at grocery store, police say

ROSTRAVER, Pa. - A Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, grocery store employee is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl while working.
Joseph Livingston has worked as a meat cutter at the Rostraver Giant Eagle for the last two years, according to a criminal complaint.
A Giant Eagle spokesperson sent WPXI the following statement:
"We were deeply disturbed to learn of the reported actions of this former Team Member as this incident is completely out of line with the values of our company. In concert with the police investigation, immediate steps were taken to terminate this individual. We continue to work with the authorities to assist them however we can, and we have been in contact with the family involved to express our regret for this troubling situation."
The victim told her mother that Livingston exposed himself to her several times and was touching himself while behind the counter.
According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video confirms much of what the 12-year-old told police.
Livingston reportedly told store personnel, "I guess I did it, but it wasn't intentional."
When interviewed by police, according to the criminal complaint, Livingston told investigators "he did see the video and knows what he did."
