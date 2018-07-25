Mega Millions jackpot reaches $522 million for Tuesday's drawing

UPDATE 7/25: The Mega Millions just completed the drawing.
The jackpot rose to $522 million after no winner was declared during the previous drawing.
The winning numbers are as follows:
19-02-04-01-29-20
Update 12:02 p.m. EDT July 24: Tuesday’s drawing is now set at $522 million with a cash option of $308 million. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET.
Update 12:40 p.m. EDT July 23: The jackpot has now increased to $512 million. The next drawing is 11 p.m. ET Tuesday. Cash option is $303 million.
Update: The winning numbers for Friday, July 20 were: 01-14-30-44-62
Mega Ball: 01
Megaplier: 2
Original story: The Mega Millions jackpot reached $433 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
It is the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.
It is also the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.
While the top prize is still up for grabs, there were some big winners in Tuesday night’s drawing.
Three $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma, according to lotto officials.
2018 seems to be a lucky year for lotto players. Since the last jackpot was won in May, there have been more than 12.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, according to lotto officials.
A 20-year-old in Florida won a $451 million prize in January, and a food production manager from New Jersey won $533 million in April.
The record for the highest Mega Millions jackpot was set in 2012 when three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million prize.
