  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches $522 million for Tuesday's drawing

    UPDATE 7/25: The Mega Millions just completed the drawing.

    The jackpot rose to $522 million after no winner was declared during the previous drawing.

    The winning numbers are as follows:

    19-02-04-01-29-20

     

     

    Update 12:02 p.m. EDT July 24: Tuesday’s drawing is now set at $522 million with a cash option of $308 million. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET. 

    Update 12:40 p.m. EDT July 23: The jackpot has now increased to $512 million. The next drawing is 11 p.m. ET Tuesday. Cash option is $303 million. 

    Update: The winning numbers for Friday, July 20 were: 01-14-30-44-62

    Mega Ball: 01

    Megaplier: 2

    Original story: The Mega Millions jackpot reached $433 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

    It is the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.

    It is also the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.

    While the top prize is still up for grabs, there were some big winners in Tuesday night’s drawing.

    Three $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma, according to lotto officials

    2018 seems to be a lucky year for lotto players. Since the last jackpot was won in May, there have been more than 12.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, according to lotto officials.

    A 20-year-old in Florida won a $451 million prize in January, and a food production manager from New Jersey won $533 million in April.

    The record for the highest Mega Millions jackpot was set in 2012 when three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million prize.

