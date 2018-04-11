0 Megachurch pastor Creflo Dollar tells congregation don't criticize Snoop Dogg

Megachurch Pastor Creflo Dollar recently told his congregation not to throw shade at rapper-turned-gospel performer Snoop Dogg.

The California-based godfather of rap and actor recently released “Bible of Love” through his All the Time Entertainment, in association with RCA Inspiration.

The “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said he was inspired by his grandmother and pulls in some heavyweight gospel talent like the Clark Sisters and Rance Allen.

Dollar, pastor of World Changers Church International, said the church should focus on grace and not past behavior. He was preaching on the “Spirit of Grace.”

“I’m gonna say something publicly. I don’t know if I’m really correct in saying this but I want to say something publicly,” Dollar said.

“Recently, a man in California, he’s a rapper, in fact, he’s known as a legend, they call him, I think his nickname is Snoop Dogg. He just released a gospel album to minister to people ‘cause his grandmamma ministered to him and he had it on the inside of him. Isn’t it sad that he received rejection and flak and ‘how y’all gon’ support somebody like this after what they did and what they said?’ What’s wrong with us?” Dollar asked.

While Snoop Dogg may have received criticism for going in another direction musically, his album has also received positive reviews.

Here are lyrics from one of the singles:

“I know god is calling me

I'm not where I'm supposed to be

Sitting here smoking trees

When I should be on my knees”

Dollar said the “Holy Ghost police” were wrong to go in on the rapper because they don’t know his heart or spirituality.

Dollar said he might call Snoop Dogg himself.

Someone should have said “Congratulations, thank you so much, thank you so much for releasing something that can minister to people and encourage people and help people,” he said.

