Meghan Markle in 'difficult situation,' palace says after report father will skip royal wedding

LONDON - Following reports that Thomas Markle won’t attend daughter Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, royal reps have issued a statement.
While not outright confirming the reports, it asked for “understanding,” especially for the American bride-to-be and her father.
“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said Monday. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”
BREAKING: Kensington Palace has released a statement following the news that Thomas Markle will no longer be attending the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/6Z7WPpmsYc— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 14, 2018
The statement comes on the heels of a TMZ report earlier Monday that Thomas Markle would skip the wedding due to his involvement in posing for photos that were sold for large sums of money. Markle, 73, told TMZ that he’d “meant no harm to Meghan or the royal family.”
