  • Meghan Markle, mother check in to hotel night before royal wedding

    Meghan Markle has checked in to the Cliveden House Hotel at the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.

    Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland arrived at the hotel Friday.

    BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018 in Berkshire, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - Pool / Getty
    Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    When asked how she was feeling, Markle said, “wonderful, thank you,” People magazine reports.

