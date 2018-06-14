  • Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth make first joint appearance without Prince Harry

    LONDON - The Duchess of Sussex, formerly known as Meghan Markle, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II teamed up Thursday for their first joint engagement without Markle's husband, Prince Harry.

    According to The Associated Press, the two visited northwest England to see children perform in Widnes and commemorate the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire.

    Markle, who wed Prince Harry on May 19, stunned in a Givenchy dress Thursday, the AP reported.

    The royals' official Twitter accounts shared photos from the trip. Check them out below:

