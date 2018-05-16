Meghan Markle's dad to have heart surgery, won't attend royal wedding after all, report says

LONDON - Actress Meghan Markle's father is scheduled to undergo heart surgery Wednesday and will not be able to attend his daughter's wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday, entertainment site TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon, sparking headlines by The Associated Press, CNN and other news outlets.
The doctors "will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," Thomas Markle, 73, told TMZ, which reported earlier Tuesday that he had been hospitalized for severe chest pain but would attend the wedding if doctors let him.
The news came a day after the elder Markle, who originally had planned to walk his daughter down the aisle, said he would skip the royal wedding amid a paparazzi photo scandal, according to TMZ.
Kensington Palace has not confirmed the reports but issued the following statement Monday:
“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”
