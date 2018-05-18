0 Meghan Markle's wedding gown created by British designer Stella McCartney, report says

WINDSOR, Berkshire, United Kingdom -

The secret is out. Leading British designer Stella McCartney created the gown her friend Meghan Markle will wear when she marries Prince Harry at the royal wedding of the century Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

British bridal designer Carolina Castigliano confirmed to Page Six that McCartney, best known for her use of organic materials, precise tailoring and modern feminine clothing, designed Markle’s wedding dress.

Stella McCartney. One of Diana's tiaras. Detachable nine-foot train. Meghan Markle did NOT come to play. https://t.co/Y7DhwWwr8L — Maggie Coughlan (@MaggieCoughlan) May 18, 2018

She’s a “perfect fit for Meghan,” Castigliano said.

“She uses organic fabrics and her ethos is the same as Meghan. Her style is very underplayed, her dresses are very clean in style, very much Meghan’s – and they are friends,” Castigliano said in an interview with Page Six.

Castigliano also told the celebrity magazine that Markle will pair the wedding gown with a tiara from the collection of Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother.

Castigliano said she wasn’t surprised Markle chose McCartney to design her dress. “Even though Stella is not a traditional wedding designer, she’s a designer. She’s done a lot of evening gowns – and bridal just takes things on a bit further. I don’t believe that Stella will have any trouble making a magnificent gown for Meghan.”



“I believe it will be a very straight, fitted dress, with a big 9-foot train that comes off the dress from the side to create the drama, and lace trickling down the top of it,” the bridal designer told Page Six.

Bowing to past traditions, Markle also most likely had her wedding gown approved by Queen Elizabeth.

