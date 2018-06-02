  • Melania Trump tweets she is ‘feeling great' after skipping Camp David trip

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump is not joining President Donald Trump at Camp David this weekend, marking 23 days since she was last seen in public.

    Melania Trump addressed concerns about her well-being on  Twitter: “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” 

    Trump left the White House Friday evening for Camp David, located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland. He was joined by his children, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    (L-R) Tiffany Trump, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump leave the White House June 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The The family members are accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump to Camp David for the weekend.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Melania Trump was last seen in public on May 10 at Joint Base Andrews, when she and President Trump welcomed home three American hostages from North Korea. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet the three Americans just released from North Korea, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim, upon their arrival on May 10, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews.
    Mark Wilson, Getty Images

    President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump walk to greet the three Americans just released from North Korea, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim, on May 9, 2018 in Maryland.
    Mark Wilson, Getty Images

    Melania Trump was hospitalized May 14 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what her spokesman described in a news release as “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.”

    President Trump tweeted after her she returned to the White House that she was “doing well.”

