0 Memphis man accused of running over Atlanta police officer captured

FAIRBURN, Ga. - The Memphis man accused of running over an Atlanta-area police officer was captured days later by U.S. Marshals.

Taurean McShan was located in Memphis and taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

On February 3, Officer Levar Sims was run over by a pickup truck in Fairburn, Ga. The incident was captured on video, and McShan was identified as the suspect.

After several days on the run, U.S. Marshals tracked McShan to the 3000 block of Brompton in Memphis. When law enforcement officers arrived, the suspect allegedly ran away and climbed onto a rooftop to hide.

Officials said he was spotted, surrounded and taken into custody.

The Fairburn Police Department issued the following statement:

FPD and Chief Stoney Mathis would like to extend our thanks to the many law enforcement agencies in multiple states who helped us with this case. The US Marshals Service fugitive task force was instrumental in taking the suspect into custody. Many of our neighbor law enforcement agencies close to Fairburn provided incredible assistance on the night of the incident and our gratitude cannot be fully expressed.

This photo shows McShan moments after he was taken into custody.

This photo supplied by the Fairburn Police Department shows Taurean McShan moments after he was taken into custody in Memphis. He is accused of running over an Atlanta-area police officer. Photo: Fairburn Police Department

CASE BACKGROUND:

According to Union City police, a Fairburn police officer was hit by a truck early Monday morning near a Holiday Inn, WSB-TV reported. Fairburn police said the officer was one of several canvassing the area, making sure no one was breaking into cars, and saw the suspect asleep in the truck.

Police asked the suspect, identified as Taurean McShan, to get out of the truck to talk to police.

NEW INFO JUST IN: Fairburn police just gave me this picture of 27-year-old Taurean McShan. He’s the suspect accused of running over an officer this morning. That officer is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/DfLXThk3sA — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) February 4, 2019

At some point, McShan got back into the truck, and that's when one of the officers tried to remove him from it.

The officer was knocked out of the truck. The suspect then ran over the officer and drove away, police said.

Hotel guests woke up to the commotion.

"The officer was laying right here, and the ambulance picked him up and took him off," said witness Robert Sullivan.

McShan is from Memphis, Tennessee, police said. Police said the officers smelled alcohol and marijuana inside McShan's truck.

Police were looking for a 2019 burgundy Ford F-250 and later found it in Tyrone, Georgia. The truck was rented in the Memphis area, according to Fairburn police.

The officer is out of surgery. He suffered a fractured spine, police said.

