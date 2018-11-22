Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' sells 1.4 million copies in first week

More than 1.4 million copies of Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” have sold since the book first hit shelves last week, according to Crown Publishing.
The company told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the sales, made in the week since the book’s Nov. 13 release, and retailer demand prompted Crown Publishing to print 3 million hardcover copies of the memoir in North America. It’s the No. 1 adult nonfiction book in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Holland, Spain, Denmark and Finland, according to the AP.
More than 725,000 copies of “Becoming” were sold on the day of its release, according to publisher Penguin Random House. Earlier this week, bookseller Barnes & Noble said the memoir had the biggest first-week sales of any book this year, surpassing Bob Woodward’s “Fear: Trump in the White House.”
“We knew ‘Becoming’ was going to be one of the biggest books of the year,” Liz Harwell, senior director of merchandising at Barnes & Noble, said Monday in a news release. “This is definitely the must-have book of the holiday season.”
"Becoming" follows Obama's journey from Chicago's South Side to the White House.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}