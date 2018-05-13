0 Michigan police force swears in cat as first ‘pawfficer'

TROY, Mich. - The latest addition to a Michigan police force might give residents paws.

A judge asked Pawfficer Donut to raise his right paw as he was sworn in Friday to the Troy Police Department as its official police cat in front of members of the police department including police Chief Gary Mayer, according to MLive.com.

The department issued a challenge on Twitter in March that it would add a cat to the force if it reached 10,000 followers.

"We are using social media to engage the public that we serve and to get the message out that police are human, too, and we want to show we have a side of us that is beyond law enforcement," Mayer told MLive.com.

Meet Pawfficer Donut, all tuckered out after getting officially appointed as our police cat. Welcome, Donut! pic.twitter.com/3yf45Eln8i — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 11, 2018

Pawfficer Donut’s role is to raise awareness about animal adoptions and rescues. She will also be featured on the department’s social media pages and interact with the community.

In addition to the time spent at the station, Pawfficer Donut will live at another officer’s home who already has two cats.

Another cat, Badges, was initially selected for service but tested positive for feline leukemia, according to the Michigan Humane Society.

“We were very sad to learn today that our police cat candidate has developed a serious medical condition that is transmittable to other cats,” Troy police said in a tweet. “(Badges) will always be our first ‘pawfficer’ and have a special place in our hearts.”

The department is selling merchandise from its cat unit with proceeds benefiting the Michigan Humane Society.

