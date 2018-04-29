  • Migrants from Central America arrive at border to seek asylum

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN DIEGO - A group of asylum seekers from Central America prepared to present themselves the at the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday afternoon, as members of the caravan gathered at the border fence in Playas de Tijuana, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Buses carrying members of the caravan arrived in Tijuana on Tuesday, CNN reported.

    Members of the caravan were cheered by supporters on both sides of the fence; the migrants were set to present themselves at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, the Union-Tribune reported.

    Caravan members are moving forward to the border despite the criticism of President Donald Trump. However, some members may have to stay in Mexico before they can be processed by U.S. authorities at the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

    Migrants have said they are trying to enter the United States because they want a better life for themselves and their children, CNN reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Migrants from Central America arrive at border to seek asylum

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pompeo criticizes Iran nuclear deal during Middle East trip

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reviews mixed after Michelle Wolf's roast at White House correspondents dinner

  • Headline Goes Here

    T-Mobile, Sprint agree to $26 billion merger

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Avengers: Infinity War' shatters box office records