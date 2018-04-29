Migrants from Central America arrive at border to seek asylum

SAN DIEGO - A group of asylum seekers from Central America prepared to present themselves the at the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday afternoon, as members of the caravan gathered at the border fence in Playas de Tijuana, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Buses carrying members of the caravan arrived in Tijuana on Tuesday, CNN reported.
Members of the caravan were cheered by supporters on both sides of the fence; the migrants were set to present themselves at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, the Union-Tribune reported.
On both sides of the border. Mexico on the left, US on the right. Caravan on this side. The song says “Why do they kill us, why do the punish us for seeking a better life?” @CNN pic.twitter.com/Ex75klXj88— Khushbu Shah (@KhushbuOShea) April 29, 2018
Caravan members are moving forward to the border despite the criticism of President Donald Trump. However, some members may have to stay in Mexico before they can be processed by U.S. authorities at the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.
Migrants have said they are trying to enter the United States because they want a better life for themselves and their children, CNN reported.
