Millions fall for South Carolina dentist in viral ‘In My Fillings' dance video

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A dentist in Greenville, South Carolina, is inspiring millions to get their teeth cleaned after taking on the Drake-inspired “In My Feelings” dance challenge.
Dr. Rich Constantine’s version of the “shiggy” -- a dance inspired by the rapper -- has over 24 million views on Facebook.
Over 100,000 people have commented on the video since it was posted Thursday.
“I have 12 wisdom teeth that need to be pulled, and I think my baby teeth trying to come back, and I swear my k 9s have become L 2's ( whatever that might mean) I just need an appt immediately, yesterday, right now!” one user said.
“I just ordered a pound of gummy bears and washing it down with fruit punch,” another woman commented. “Cavity Watch 2018!! I never wanted one so bad!”
“I found myself looking for his wedding ring, then I remembered that I’m married,” another said.
For the record, Constantine is married, KSLA reports.
