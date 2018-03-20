Minneapolis policeman charged in death of Australian woman

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis police officer was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Tuesday in the shooting death of an Australian woman last July, the Star Tribune reported.
A warrant was issued Tuesday morning for the arrest of Mohamed Noor on charges related to the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor was booked into the Hennapin County Jail and bail was set at $500,000, the Star Tribune reported.
The case drew international attention and led to the ouster of Police Chief Janeé Harteau, the Minneapolis newspaper reported.
Damond, 40, was shot and killed July 15 after calling police to report a possible assault behind her south Minneapolis home, the Star Tribune reported. Noor was in the passenger seat and fired across his partner, Matthew Harrity, killing Damond, the newspaper reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}