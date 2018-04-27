  • Missing 15-year-old Kentucky girl found safe in Louisville, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A 15-year-old Kentucky girl who left school to leave with an unknown person has been found, WKYT reported Thursday.

    Amber Renae Wagers was found safe in Louisville, the Berea Police Department said in a Facebook post.

    Wagers, 15, walked out of Berea Community School around 10 a.m. Wednesday to leave with an unknown person, police said.

    Investigators believe she met the person through a social media account. She later messaged a friend saying she was possibly heading to Ohio and to call police, WKYT reported.

    There were no details about how the police located Wagers, but the Berea police wrote on Facebook that thanks were due to the Kentucky State Police, Louisville Metro Police and the FBI.

