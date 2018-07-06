  • Missing 2-year-old found dead in lake, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 2-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning while on a family vacation was found dead in a lake, investigators said.

    August Farley was found by divers near a dock in Smith Mountain Lake at 12:55 p.m., the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office told the Richmond Times-Dispatch

    The family, on vacation from Fort Worth, was planning to go home Thursday when it noticed the boy was missing around 6 a.m.

    “This is so tragic,” Maj. Rick Gardner, with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, told the Times-Dispatch.

    The cause of death is believed to be accidental drowning. The boy’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

    The search for August involved 160 people, including state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers, according to the Times-Dispatch

    The Farleys declined to comment. 

    “We are asking that everyone respect the family and to pray for them,” Gardner told the Times-Dispatch. “I have four grandchildren of my own. ... I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

