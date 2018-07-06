Missing 2-year-old found dead in lake, officials say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 2-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning while on a family vacation was found dead in a lake, investigators said.
August Farley was found by divers near a dock in Smith Mountain Lake at 12:55 p.m., the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The family, on vacation from Fort Worth, was planning to go home Thursday when it noticed the boy was missing around 6 a.m.
Bedford County 911 received a call this morning at 8:30 a.m. reporting a missing two year old child boy from Rosewood Lane Huddleston. The caller advised the child was last seen around 6:00... https://t.co/TanDEviOFz— Bedford VA Sheriff (@bedfordsheriff1) July 5, 2018
“This is so tragic,” Maj. Rick Gardner, with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, told the Times-Dispatch.
The cause of death is believed to be accidental drowning. The boy’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.
The search for August involved 160 people, including state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers, according to the Times-Dispatch.
The Farleys declined to comment.
“We are asking that everyone respect the family and to pray for them,” Gardner told the Times-Dispatch. “I have four grandchildren of my own. ... I can’t imagine what they are going through.”
