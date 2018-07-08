0 Missing Illinois girl who disappeared one year ago could be in Georgia, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - This week marked one year since a girl's abduction, and now police say they have reason to believe she could be in Georgia.

>> Learn more here

#MISSING CHILD Kayla Unbehaun



Kayla was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, on July 5, 2017. A felony warrant for Kidnapping was issued for Heather on July 28 2017. Watch as Kayla's dad, Ryan, delivers a special message for his daughter. #Hope💛 pic.twitter.com/fgWFi5M9wH — NCMEC (@MissingKids) July 5, 2018

Police said Kayla Unbehaun, 10, was abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun of Illinois, last July.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Kayla's mother has ties to Athens, Georgia, and previously expressed a desire to live off the grid.

>> On AJC.com: Illinois woman accused of kidnapping daughter may be in Athens

In a post on a GoFundMe account, Kayla’s father, Ryan Iskerka, said Heather Unbehaun was last seen packing her belongings on the roof of her car for a Fourth of July camping trip with their daughter last year. The two were also spotted at a parade in Wheaton, Illinois.

Unbehaun, who does not have custody of Kayla, was scheduled to give the child back to Iskerka by 7 p.m. July 5, 2017, but they never showed.

Iskerka called the police and an investigation was launched.

>> Read more trending news

“It was discovered that all of Heather's social media (accounts) had been canceled and her phone turned off,” Iskerka wrote in the post. “As far as we know, no one has been able to reach her or has talked to her since (July 4, 2017).”

A missing person report was filed after the discovery.

Iskerka said he created the GoFundMe account to pay for a private investigator and any other costs surrounding the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Athens-Clarke County police at 706-613-3888, ext. 792.

– Raisa Habersham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.