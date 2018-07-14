0 Missing Oregon woman whose Jeep plunged down Big Sur cliff found alive

A 23-year-old Oregon woman missing for more than a week was found Friday, injured but alive after her vehicle plunged nearly 200 feet down an oceanside cliff south of Big Sur, The Mercury News of San Jose reported.

>> Read more trending news

Angela Hernandez of Portland was found by authorities after they responded to a report of a white 2011 Jeep Patriot with Oregon plates “over the cliff,” the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital, the Mercury News reported.

Two people walking in the area found the wrecked vehicle partially submerged and called 911, KGO reported.The sheriff’s office posted photos of the Jeep in a Facebook post.

Hernandez told police she used a radiator hose from the Jeep to siphon water from a stream nearby and stay hydrated, KGO reported.

Monterey County sheriff’s Cmdr. John Thornburg said Hernandez injured her shoulder, but was alert and walking on a remote beach when she was found, KPIX reported.

Hernandez had been missing since July 6. Her last known whereabouts were in a parking lot in Half Moon Bay, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Hernandez’s last known whereabouts were in a parking lot behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay. She texted her sister the morning of July 6 that she had slept there the night before and was getting back on the road, authorities said.

She was driving from Portland, Oregon, to Lancaster, California to visit her family, the Mercury News reported.

Her relatives told police they thought she was driving on a dangerous winding road south of Big Sur, the Chronicle reported.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office originally handled the case but handed it to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, as surveillance video from a business showed Hernandez traveling into Monterey County, the Mercury News reported.

“I just want to thank everybody that helped,” Hernandez’s sister, Isabel Hernandez, told KGO.



The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office originally handled the case but handed it to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, as surveillance video from a business showed Hernandez traveling into Monterey County, the Mercury News reported.

“I just want to thank everybody that helped,” Hernandez’s sister, Isabel Hernandez, told KGO.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.