Missing teen linked to site of Rainbow Family gathering found in South Carolina

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A missing teen whose cellphone was found at the site of the Rainbow Family counterculture gathering in Georgia is safe, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams Johnson, 18, was found in Ridgeville, South Carolina, alive and well, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Johnson was the second missing person case connected to the recent Rainbow Family gathering at the Chattahoochee National Forest in Lumpkin County. Last Tuesday, 20-year-old Curtis Jay “CJ” Elliott was reported missing after attending the gathering.
The sheriff announced Saturday that Ellliott was found in Minnesota. No other details were released.
And an 18-year-old woman identified as Amber Robinson was allegedly killed by a man she met at the gathering, authorities said.
Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, of Jacksonville, Florida, confessed to killing Robinson in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, authorities said. However, he does not recall the incident, according to police.
Capstraw has been charged with murder in connection with Robinson’s death.
